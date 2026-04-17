Chilling moment 'remorseless thug' laughs and brags 'I stabbed him' after murdering student in London train station
He was recorded on the audio of a doorbell camera boasting: “I stabbed him through the back bro, I stabbed him fully. I watched it and I felt it go in him, yeah.”
This is the chilling moment a "remorseless" killer bragged “I stabbed him fully” after murdering a university student in a London train station.
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Dino Donaldson murdered Anojan Gnaneswaran, a third-year accounting and finance student, at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham in January 2024.
CCTV footage of the killer just an hour after the attack shows him smiling and laughing on an N87 night bus.
Donaldson, 21, was also recorded on the audio of a doorbell camera boasting: “I stabbed him through the back bro, I stabbed him fully.
"I watched it and I felt it go in him, yeah.”
Gnaneswaran was attacked after a fight broke out on the platform between two groups of men over a drug deal of £50 for 10 MDMA tablets.
In a tribute to Gnaneswaran, the victim's family described him as a "much-loved son and brother” who "excelled at sports" and was "excited for his future".
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The Old Bailey heard how Dondaldson chased Gnaneswaran, 21, onto the tracks and stabbed him in the chest, stomach and thigh.
He died at the scene.
Donaldson was arrested at his home in west London on January 11 2024 where he was discovered hiding in a cupboard.
Police found 74 wraps of crack and heroin in his bedroom with a street value of more than £1,000.
Following the unanimous gulty verdict, Judge Angela Rafferty KC remanded the defendant in custody and adjourned sentencing to a later date.
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'Miss him so much'
In a statement issued through British Transport Police, Gnaneswaran's family said: “Anojan was in his third year at university studying accounting and finance, and he was so excited for his future.
“He excelled at all sports and had achieved first-dan black belt in karate – he competed in the World and European championships in karate, and we will all miss him so much.”
'Remorseless thug'
British Transport Police Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: “What started as an argument over a drug deal ended in a young man’s life being cut short by a remorseless thug.
“Donaldson showed his true colours as a coward by arming himself with a knife that night.
“His cowardice has continued by never accepting responsibility and admitting his crime – thankfully the jury saw through his lies.
“While no verdict can ever compensate for the loss of Anojan, I hope today’s outcome provides his family with some sense of closure.
“Thanks to our extensive investigation, justice has now been served to the man responsible for killing their loved one.”