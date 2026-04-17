This is the chilling moment a "remorseless" killer bragged “I stabbed him fully” after murdering a university student in a London train station.

Dino Donaldson murdered Anojan Gnaneswaran, a third-year accounting and finance student, at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham in January 2024.

CCTV footage of the killer just an hour after the attack shows him smiling and laughing on an N87 night bus.

Donaldson, 21, was also recorded on the audio of a doorbell camera boasting: “I stabbed him through the back bro, I stabbed him fully.

"I watched it and I felt it go in him, yeah.”

Gnaneswaran was attacked after a fight broke out on the platform between two groups of men over a drug deal of £50 for 10 MDMA tablets.

In a tribute to Gnaneswaran, the victim's family described him as a "much-loved son and brother” who "excelled at sports" and was "excited for his future".

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