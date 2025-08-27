One of the "strangest dinosaurs" ever discovered had elaborate armour including spikes of up to a metre-long projecting out of its neck, fossils have revealed.

Spicomellus, the world’s oldest ankylosaur, roamed the earth 165 million years ago and had bony spikes fused onto all of its ribs – a feature which has never been seen before in any other vertebrate species living or extinct, according to scientists.

Ankylosaurs were a herbivorous group of dinosaurs known for their armoured, tank-like bodies and a club-shaped tail tip.

Remains found by a team of palaeontologists have helped to build upon the original description of the animal which was based on just one rib bone found near the town of Boulemane in Morocco.

The fossils also revealed the dinosaur had spikes measuring 87 centimetres, which could have been even longer during its life, emerging from a bony collar around its neck, according to the research published in science journal Nature.

Read more: Newly discovered dinosaur named after sailing legend Dame Ellen MacArthur

Read more: Tiny Terror: First glimpse of newly-discovered dog-sized dinosaur as beast goes on display at Natural History Museum

Professor Richard Butler, from the University of Birmingham and project co-lead, described the fossils as an "incredibly significant discovery."

He added: "Spicomellus is one of the strangest dinosaurs that we’ve ever discovered.

"It’s utterly unlike any other found anywhere else in the world.

"I think it’s going to really capture the imagination of people around the world, and tell us a lot about the early evolution of the tank-like ankylosaurs."