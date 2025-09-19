Jeremy Corbyn (2nd left) and Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South (2nd right) on the picket line outside London Euston train station. Picture date: Thursday August 18, 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

"Diplomatic efforts" are underway to settle the row that has engulfed Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s fledgling party.

Sources close to the pair are seeking to mediate behind the scenes to salvage the future of the as-yet unnamed political venture, according to the PA news agency. Meanwhile, a group of left-wing activists calling themselves Our Party has urged the six MPs to step aside and hand the founding of the new party over to its members. In an open letter, the group called for the appointment of a "handover committee" independent of the MPs to establish a membership system and oversee the election of a "founding stewards committee" that will formally set up the new party. They said: "800,000 people had faith that something could be different. "If these six MPs want to be worthy of that faith, it’s time to hand over the reins of this founding process to the party’s supporters. "This isn’t just about you. "It’s about all of us." Ms Sultana has thrown her support behind the open letter, which she describes as being what she's "been fighting for from the start.

It’s what I’ve been fighting for from the start. https://t.co/OhlHBXR3M4 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 19, 2025

The latest developments come after days of infighting which has culminated in the movement splitting into two - now three - factions. Ms Sultana said on Thursday she had been subjected to a "sexist boys’ club" amid a dispute over a new membership system. On Thursday morning an invite went out to supporters of the outfit, so far described as "Your Party" in its campaign material, inviting them to officially sign up and give it financial backing. But Mr Corbyn described this as an "unauthorised email" and warned people in a statement posted on social media not to sign up via the link. Read more: Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn 'driving voters to the Greens' following latest Your Party bust-up Read more: Chaos for Corbyn as Zarah Sultana brands new left-wing party 'sexist boys’ club'

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to media after announcing the creation of a new political party at Islington Town Hall on July 24, 2025. Picture: Getty

The former Labour leader and Independent MP for Islington North also said "legal advice is being taken" over the message, which featured the names of four other Independent MPs who have set up an ad-hoc parliamentary group with Mr Corbyn. They are Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain, Iqbal Mohammed and Shockat Adam. Any direct debits should be "immediately cancelled", Mr Corbyn’s message said. In turn, Coventry South MP Ms Sultana said: "After being sidelined by the MPs named in today’s statement and effectively frozen out of the official accounts, I took the step of launching a membership portal so that supporters could continue to engage and organise." Despite Mr Corbyn’s warning, she insisted supporters of Your Party should "sign up now" as the portal was a "safe, secure, legitimate" means of becoming a member of the party. Ms Sultana added: "My sole motivation has been to safeguard the grassroots involvement that is essential in building this party. "Unfortunately I have been subjected to what can only be described as a sexist boys’ club: I have been treated appallingly and excluded completely." Later on Thursday, the party said it had reported itself to the UK’s data protection watchdog over the morning email, claiming that a "false membership system has been unilaterally launched".

Zarah Sultana (R), Labour Party MP for Coventry South, stands with former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (L). Picture: Alamy