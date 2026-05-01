The King and Queen were greeted with a sign of distress at Arlington National Cemetery as a Union flag was flown upside down during their royal visit.

The military entourage at the cemetery was spotted carrying the flag with the red and white stripes the wrong side up.

It's not the first diplomatic gaffe made during the state visit.

Whilst preparations were being made in Washington D.C, several Australian flags were placed near the White House instead of the Union flag.

The King and Queen rounded off their visit to the United States with a trip to the Arlington National Cemetery, where they were greeted by a 21-gun salute and paid tribute at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier.

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