Diplomatic gaffe sees union jack hung upside down during King and Queen's visit to Arlington National Cemetery
The military entourage at the cemetery was spotted carrying the flag with the red and white stripes the wrong side up
The King and Queen were greeted with a sign of distress at Arlington National Cemetery as a Union flag was flown upside down during their royal visit.
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The military entourage at the cemetery was spotted carrying the flag with the red and white stripes the wrong side up.
It's not the first diplomatic gaffe made during the state visit.
Whilst preparations were being made in Washington D.C, several Australian flags were placed near the White House instead of the Union flag.
The King and Queen rounded off their visit to the United States with a trip to the Arlington National Cemetery, where they were greeted by a 21-gun salute and paid tribute at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier.
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The royal couple were met by Major General Antoinette Gant, the Arlington National Cemetery military representative, and ambassador Monica Crowley, US chief of protocol.
Charles laid a wreath at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier while Camilla left a posy.
A military band played four muffled ruffles and taps, before a moment of silent remembrance.
The late Queen Elizabeth II visited the cemetery in 1957 during her first state visit to the US when she also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The tomb has been guarded by soldiers 24 hours a day since 1937. Before leaving they were to visit the Canadian Cross of Sacrifice, dedicated to US citizens who volunteered for the Canadian Expeditionary Force (CEF) and lost their lives in the First World War.
They also met serving military personnel from the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Charles is now travelling alone to Bermuda for a three-day royal visit – his first as King to a British Overseas Territory.