The French foreign ministry summoned Charles Kushner over Trump administration tweets about the fatal beating of a far-right activist in France.

Diplomatic row escalates between France and US after ambassador skips out on meeting . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The French government's row with the US ambassador to Paris has deepened, with the foreign minister saying the diplomat must explain himself after ignoring a French summons.

The minister suggested that Ambassador Charles Kushner will not have access to French government officials until he complies. French authorities summoned Mr Kushner, the father of President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, for a meeting on Monday evening over comments from the Trump administration that France objected to. French diplomats said Mr Kushner did not show up. Speaking on Tuesday, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot described the failure to attend as "a surprise" that flew in the face of diplomatic protocol and will dent Mr Kushner's ability to serve as an ambassador.

People hold a large banner reading "Justice for Quentin" and display portraits of Quentin Deranque. Picture: Alamy