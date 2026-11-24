Ahead of the review’s publication, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he “won’t shy away from reforming the system”

Labour Party MP Stephen Timms. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The process for claiming disability benefits is “complex, hard to navigate, burdensome” and sometimes “dehumanising", a major review into personal independence payment (Pip) has found.

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The year-long Timms review into personal independence payment (Pip), has recommended that the main disability benefit in England and Wales should remain a non-means-tested cash award paid to people whether or not they are in work. But it has called for a “more personalised” approach when people are being assessed as to whether they should get a payment and how much, suggesting it should focus on what support can be provided to help someone participate in society rather than the current system, which looks more at “what people cannot do”. Pip – currently paid to someone with a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability, and intended to help with everyday tasks and extra living costs – is a “valued and important benefit” but the process for claiming is “complex, hard to navigate, burdensome” and sometimes “dehumanising”, the final report said on Tuesday. The benefit was introduced in April 2013 and, under the current system, recipients can get between £30.30 and a maximum of £194.60 a week. Read more: Disability benefits system needs 'fundamental overhaul', review to say Read more: Young people make up largest proportion of recent Pip claimants for anxiety

Total spending on Pip in 2026/27 is forecast to be £32.1 billion, looks set to rise each year for the rest of the decade and is expected to reach £41.5 billion in 2030/31. A think tank report published last month found around one in six working-age people getting disability benefit do not face extra costs because of their conditions. Warning against “waste” in the system, the Resolution Foundation estimated £4.4 billion could be saved if payments were stopped or lowered depending on the level of limitations reported by those who said they faced no extra costs. Among its recommendations for reform to the system, the Timms review has called for “an award that is responsive to need”. It said: “Eligibility criteria should ensure that the benefit is fit for purpose and better responds to real-life need. This is likely to require a rebalancing process to ensure that awards more accurately reflect individual needs.” Louise Murphy, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “If you move to that sort of a (more personalised) system, that probably means some people get a bit more if they have very high needs, and some people get less if they’ve got low needs or they don’t have many ongoing costs.”

She suggested the wording leaves “flexibility for when the Government comes to do its White Paper to say ‘well, the review was clear that to have a better system there will be some winners and losers’”. The report warned that any new criteria “should be subject to independent advice and scrutiny”, rigorous testing and “should be introduced carefully, with appropriate transitional protections” for claimants. Disability minister and review co-chair Sir Stephen Timms confirmed the Government had so far accepted two of the review’s recommendations – reducing unnecessary award reviews for people with lifelong or degenerative conditions, and fast-tracks for people with serious, well-evidenced conditions and those receiving end-of-life care to have Pip payments made without the need for a full assessment. For everyone else, new impact assessments would determine their entitlement to a cash payment. The review stated that currently, Pip entitlement and award levels “are determined by how a person’s condition affects their ability to undertake specified daily living and mobility activities, rather than through a direct assessment of the additional costs that they face”. While Pip would remain a cash-first benefit, there should also be a “voluntary service exchange scheme”, similar to the Motability vehicle scheme, “where a person can choose to exchange part of their cash award for a service”. The report said a reformed benefit “should support, not hinder, participation and give people confidence that keeping active, volunteering, working or managing their condition effectively will not in itself negatively affect their award”. Ahead of the review’s publication, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he “won’t shy away from reforming the system” and repeated his commitment to reducing the welfare bill and supporting more people into work. The review was co-produced with disability campaigners and organisations and was launched last year after a Labour backbench rebellion over welfare cuts under former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Ahead of the review’s publication, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he “won’t shy away from reforming the system”. Picture: PA Images/Alamy