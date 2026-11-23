Disability Minister Sir Stephen Timms says benefits could be tailored for each claim.

Sir Stephen Timms is leading a review into the disablility benefits system. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Britain’s disability benefits system needs a “fundamental overhaul” so it can "better recognise people's varying costs and needs", the disability minister has said.

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Sir Stephen Timms, who has been leading a review, says the personal independence payment (PiP) assessment process is no longer fit for purpose. His review will say claimants with the most severe and well-evidenced conditions should be fast-tracked to receiving benefits under a "less burdensome" process. He will suggest a new assessment process as the current system can be difficult and stressful for claimants, with some being able to avoid the process while others will go through face-to-face interviews Sir Stephen wrote in The Times: “Disabled people must have the chance to participate fully in everyday life, including in work, and need a more personalised, flexible system that supports them to do so, rather than itself being a barrier. “The final report, to be published this week for the Government to consider, looked at the system from first principles. It makes the case for a fundamental overhaul of the current assessment process, to better recognise people’s varying costs and needs.” Read more: Young people make up largest proportion of recent Pip claimants for anxiety Read more: PIP would cost less if politicians invested in making life easier for people like me

If Andy Burnham accepts Sir Stephen’s recommendations, it could lead to a dual-track system which is more generous for over 25s. Picture: Carl Court/Getty

Sir Stephen said there had been “marked shifts in the nature of disability and ill health” since Pip was introduced 13 years ago, including substantial growth in claims relating to mental health and neurodiverse conditions. “For those with the most severe conditions and end of life care, the review recommends a fast track which is less burdensome, with assessment capacity freed up for other cases. “Where claimants do not have additional costs or care needs, we should be signposting them to services and support.” Pip is intended to help with everyday tasks and extra living costs if someone has a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability. But the Resolution Foundation think tank last month said around one in six working-age claimants do not face additional costs because of their condition, as it warned against “waste” in the system. Official figures in September showed the number of people in England and Wales entitled to Pip climbed to a record high at 4.09 million – roughly doubling since 2019.