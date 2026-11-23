Disability benefits system needs 'fundamental overhaul', review to say
Disability Minister Sir Stephen Timms says benefits could be tailored for each claim.
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Britain’s disability benefits system needs a “fundamental overhaul” so it can "better recognise people's varying costs and needs", the disability minister has said.
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Sir Stephen Timms, who has been leading a review, says the personal independence payment (PiP) assessment process is no longer fit for purpose.
His review will say claimants with the most severe and well-evidenced conditions should be fast-tracked to receiving benefits under a "less burdensome" process.
He will suggest a new assessment process as the current system can be difficult and stressful for claimants, with some being able to avoid the process while others will go through face-to-face interviews
Sir Stephen wrote in The Times: “Disabled people must have the chance to participate fully in everyday life, including in work, and need a more personalised, flexible system that supports them to do so, rather than itself being a barrier.
“The final report, to be published this week for the Government to consider, looked at the system from first principles. It makes the case for a fundamental overhaul of the current assessment process, to better recognise people’s varying costs and needs.”
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Sir Stephen said there had been “marked shifts in the nature of disability and ill health” since Pip was introduced 13 years ago, including substantial growth in claims relating to mental health and neurodiverse conditions.
“For those with the most severe conditions and end of life care, the review recommends a fast track which is less burdensome, with assessment capacity freed up for other cases.
“Where claimants do not have additional costs or care needs, we should be signposting them to services and support.”
Pip is intended to help with everyday tasks and extra living costs if someone has a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability.
But the Resolution Foundation think tank last month said around one in six working-age claimants do not face additional costs because of their condition, as it warned against “waste” in the system.
Official figures in September showed the number of people in England and Wales entitled to Pip climbed to a record high at 4.09 million – roughly doubling since 2019.
Spending on Pip stood at £16.3 billion in 2019-20, had increased to £27.3 billion by 2024-25, and was forecast to rise to £41.5 billion by the end of the decade.
Last week, reforms proposed to tackle youth unemployment by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn included replacing the health element of universal credit and Pip with a so-called youth allowance for 16 to 24-year-olds.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he thought the “same philosophy” could be applied “right through the age range”.
But if the Government accepts Sir Stephen’s recommendations, this could lead to a dual-track system which is more generous for over 25s.
A white paper on welfare reform is expected early next year after the publication of Mr Milburn’s and Sir Stephen’s reports.
The Timms review was launched last year after Sir Keir Starmer’s administration was forced to climb down on plans to reform disability benefits, including for those with mental health conditions, in the wake of a Labour backbench rebellion.
Draft recommendations formulated by Sir Stephen’s expert committee in September included offering disabled people “non-cash support” as part of Pip.
However, his final report – co-produced with disability campaigners and organisations – is expected to say that the move is optional, according to The Times.
Disability equality charity Scope said ministers must ensure Pip is not weakened.
Executive director James Taylor said: “We look forward to the publication of the Timms review. We know disabled people will be following closely and will judge it by what happens next.
“Life costs more when you’re disabled, whether you work or not. Pip is vital financial support that helps people meet those extra costs.
“We know there is real fear among disabled people that changes could leave them unable to afford the essentials.
“The Government must listen to them and make sure Pip is protected and improved, not weakened.”