By Frankie Elliott

Business leaders have called on the government to tackle long term sickness after new figures revealed record numbers of people are now claiming disability benefits for anxiety.

New research by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) found almost 650,000 people were claiming Personal Independence Payments (PIP) for anxiety and mood disorders in July. It also reported that more than 44,000 people have been handed PIP for mental health since the general election last year - equating to almost 250 people every day.

The findings led The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) to say the UK must address its status as the “sick man” of the G7 group of nations if it wants to grow the economy. The business group is calling for action by the government and businesses to tackle sickness and help people suffering from ill health to get back into work or stay there. Shevaun Haviland, director general of the BCC said: “Every time I talk to business leaders about the issues they face, I can guarantee within five minutes the conversation will turn to their workforce. "Whatever the business size, wherever it’s based and whatever it does, they tell me they can’t find the people with the skills they need or are losing ones they have. "Sickness absenteeism is a growing concern. The UK has more than nine million people who aren’t working with one third of them suffering from long-term health conditions. "This is a devastating loss of potential – for these individuals, the businesses that need them and our local economies. "If the Government is serious about growth, then we must turn the tide on this loss of talent. The evidence is also clear that being in work is good for health."

