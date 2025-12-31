A charity which supports disabled fans says the continued uncertainty over the cost and suitability of tickets at next summer’s World Cup is “unacceptable”.

The FSE confirmed on Tuesday it had still received no response to the letter from FIFA.

The Disability and Fan Inclusion Network of Football Supporters Europe wrote to FIFA earlier this month outlining its concerns around the lack of accessible tickets in the cheapest 60-dollar (£45) category, the failure to provide free carer/companion tickets and the absence of eligibility checks on its resale platform, where accessible tickets have been sold at hugely inflated prices.

FIFA has faced criticism over the pricing of its tickets for the tournament in North America, including those being sold to countries’ most loyal fans, but its strategy regarding accessible tickets for disabled fans has also caused deep concern.

The England Supporters Travel Club told members in an update on Tuesday it has been advised that carer/companion tickets will have to be paid for, a departure from the norm at previous major football tournaments including the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

The ESTC also said it was still waiting for final allocations and pricing for wheelchair or easy-access seating, and said it hoped to provide further guidance “soon”.

Level Playing Field (LPF), a charity which supports access for disabled fans to sports events, called on Wednesday for FIFA to urgently provide clarity.

“The uncertainty remaining over accessible ticketing is unacceptable, more than a fortnight after concerns were raised in response to the initial announcements of details,” an LPF charity spokesperson told the Press Association news agency.

“It appears disabled fans are currently being expected to gamble on cost and access, when we know the widespread importance of planning and limitations around finance.

“Action on inclusion must always be a priority, and the World Cup should be a celebration of everyone coming together.”

Cost, lack of information and a lack of access to carer or companion tickets were three of the top 10 barriers to attending identified by disabled fans in LPF’s 2025 Annual Survey.

FIFA has been approached for comment.

FIFA announced on Monday it had received 150 million applications for tickets so far during its random selection draw which began on December 11 and runs until January 13.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States would be the “greatest and most inclusive show on the planet”.

Only around 10 per cent of tickets allocated by FIFA to fans within national team travel clubs and loyalty schemes are priced at 60 dollars, with the remaining tickets in Category Three and above much more expensive.