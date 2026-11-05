Jessica, 30, had to be 'carried off the bus in her wheelchair' due to a glitch affecting the ramps on multiple buses

Jessica, 30, explained a glitch with the ramps causes them to get stuck halfway instead of extending fully. Picture: Supplied

By Issy Clarke

A disabled woman says she has been "made to feel like a pest to society" and missed out on crucial medical care due to a fault with the ramps on multiple London bus routes.

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Recently, the 30-year-old from north London had to be carried off the bus in her wheelchair after the ramp became stuck halfway. Picture: Supplied

"Sometimes drivers will physically try to force the door shut, which doesn't tend to work. Usually they have to turn the bus on and off and reset the electrics, which takes around 10 minutes and delays the journey for everyone - and that doesn’t always work.” Recently, the 30-year-old from north London had to be carried off the bus in her wheelchair after the ramp became stuck halfway. "The driver had to put the bus out of service because the doors wouldn't shut. It meant I couldn't wheel off, so he had to carry me off the bus in my chair.” Jessica says that even though she knows "rationally" when this happens that it is not her fault, she still finds herself "being quite apologetic, and feeling as though it's my responsibility that everyone is delayed". "It reinforces this feeling about disabled individuals being a pest. It makes me feel like I’m an inconvenience to society.”

Jessica says she now avoids leaving the house when possible because of the hassle. Picture: Supplied

Jessica, who works from home but uses the bus several times a week to get to medical appointments and social occasions, says she now avoids leaving the house when possible because of the hassle. The problem has also led her to miss or be late for several medical and physiotherapy appointments. The other transport options available to her aren’t much better. Her local tube station lacks a lift and also requires a bus journey to reach. "I avoid the tube at all costs, especially if you don't get that space where you can put the backrest against the plastic wall, because there are times that you don't have long to get into position, and if the train moves and you're not in position, your chair will flip backwards... It's dangerous." She adds that Dial A Ride is "always booked up", while taxis aren’t a financially affordable option either. Both also require a level of forward-planning at least a day in advance, which isn't always possible.