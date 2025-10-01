Poorer students are disproportionately concentrated in schools that deprioritise language learning.

By Ella Bennett

Students from disadvantaged backgrounds are more likely to attend schools where learning a foreign language to GCSE level is considered optional rather than a core subject, research suggests.

The Cambridge University study of 615 state schools in England found that poorer students are disproportionately concentrated in schools that deprioritise language learning. Language learning in state-maintained schools in England is a compulsory part of the curriculum between the ages of seven and 14. But in 2004, language learning ceased to be compulsory at Key Stage 4, aged 14 to 16. It remains a statutory entitlement area, meaning students should still have the option to study a language as one of their GCSE subjects. Read more: Starmer scraps target to get 50% of school leavers into university Read more: Schools at 'breaking point', headteachers warn ahead of Labour conference

Decisions around whether to position languages as “core” or “optional” beyond the age of 14 are devolved to individual schools The Cambridge study indicated a 7% gap between the proportion of disadvantaged students at schools where languages were optional at GCSE (29% of all students), and at schools where they were considered “core” (21.3% of all students). It then found a more than 50% difference in the average proportion of students at these schools who studied a language to GCSE, with 82.6% at schools where languages were core, versus 31.9% where they are optional. The findings suggest that disadvantaged students have been most affected by the national decline in language study since 2004, when GCSE languages ceased to be compulsory. In the academic year 2023-4, just 45.7% of eligible students in England took a language GCSE. By contrast, 97.9% of upper secondary students in the EU study at least one foreign language, according to the study. The study also indicates that if schools offer a wider choice of languages, their GCSE language scores tend to be better overall.

