A new report has exposed a hidden crisis in early years food provision, revealing that nearly 300,000 young children will miss out on free meals.

Around 290,000 of children under five in poverty will be excluded from free meal support in nurseries and childcare settings, according to Bremner & Co.

The independent food policy consultancy's report, supported by The Food Foundation, Impact on Urban Health and the Early Years Food Coalition, found that government plans to expand Free School Meals (FSM) falls short.

From September 2026, the policy will begin to extend to any child in England whose parents receive Universal Credit will be able to claim free school meals.

However, while welcoming the FSM expansion, Bremner & Co claimed that hundreds of thousands of early years children will be "left behind" as they will fail to meet the criteria for free food.

Read more: Education Secretary to set new reading standards in schools to stop kids 'falling through the cracks'

Read more: Rising enrolment into virtual schools and AI exam tools boost Pearson