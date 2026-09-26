The UK experienced record-breaking deadly heatwaves in May and June, followed by the driest July on record for England and Wales

Harvest straw bales in South Downs National Park. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

This year's harvest has proved "disappointing" following a summer of extreme weather, with cereal yields significantly below historic averages, a new report has shown.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While winter barley yields were in line with their five-year average at 6.9 tonnes per hectare, wheat, spring barley and oat yields are all below historic averages as harvest draws to a close. With the winter wheat harvest now complete, the report showed average yields edged up to 6.9 tonnes per hectare as harvest progressed in Scotland and northern England, reaching slightly above the 6.8 tonnes per hectare predicted in August. But this year’s average wheat yields remain below the national 10-year average of 7.9 tonnes per hectare, and 11% below the national five-year average, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB). Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google Read more: ‘Truly unprecedented’ El Nino breaks records weeks before peak, Met Office says

The UK was hit with severe drought this summer. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Hot summer weather helps boost UK sales at mixer maker Fever-Tree Spring barley crops were also "one of the most challenging" this season, averaging at 4.8 tonnes per hectare, around 17% below the five-year average. Oat yields averaged 4.6 tonnes per hectare, 14% below the UK five-year average, according to the AHDB. Only oilseed rape crops performed well, with yields averaging at 4 tonnes per hectare, which sits at approximately 19% above the UK five-year average. The AHDB report also highlighted considerable variation across the country, with average wheat yields ranging from 3.9 tonnes per hectare to 11.5 tonnes per hectare depending on the farm and region. The board warned the quality of the crops harvested has also been impacted. "Overall, the final report reinforces a familiar theme from throughout the season: another highly variable harvest shaped by limited rainfall from spring onwards," the AHDB said.

"While some farms further north have achieved results close to, or above, their long-term averages, the extent of the reductions across the national averages for wheat, spring barley, and oats confirm how challenging harvest 2026 has been for the UK." Anthony Hopkins, AHDB director, cereals and oilseeds, added: "Harvest 2026 is now essentially complete, and we can see just how difficult it has been for farmers across many parts of the UK. "Although crops harvested further north somewhat helped to moderate the significant reductions in the national average yields, the final report highlights the impact that prolonged dry conditions have had on a large number of farms.

Average yields edged up to 6.9 tonnes per hectare as harvest progressed in Scotland and northern England, reaching slightly above the 6.8 tonnes per hectare predicted in August. Picture: Alamy