A former world chess champion is being investigated over public attacks on US grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, who died suddenly this week aged 29.

The Charlotte Chess Centre in North Carolina, where Mr Naroditsky trained and worked as a coach, announced his death on social media on Monday, calling him "a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community".

"Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day," his family said in a statement.

Russian player Vladimir Kramnik is now facing disciplinary proceedings over repeated accusations of cheating against Mr Naroditsky.

Mr Naroditsky's supporters claim he had been "bullied relentlessly online" by Mr Kramnik.

