Rival faces disciplinary investigation for 'bullying' chess grandmaster before his death
Vladimir Kramnik is facing a disciplinary investigation over his behaviour
A former world chess champion is being investigated over public attacks on US grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, who died suddenly this week aged 29.
Listen to this article
The Charlotte Chess Centre in North Carolina, where Mr Naroditsky trained and worked as a coach, announced his death on social media on Monday, calling him "a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community".
"Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day," his family said in a statement.
Russian player Vladimir Kramnik is now facing disciplinary proceedings over repeated accusations of cheating against Mr Naroditsky.
Mr Naroditsky's supporters claim he had been "bullied relentlessly online" by Mr Kramnik.
Read more: US Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies 'unexpectedly' at 29
Read more: British man dies off Melbourne coast after surfboard snaps in 'treacherous conditions'
The two men clashed after Mr Kramnik expressed "concerns" about Mr Naroditsky's play last year.
Mr Kramnik called for an investigation into his rival's play and appeared to threaten legal action.
Following the announcement of Mr Naroditsky's death, the international chess federation (FIDE) has referred Mr Kramnik's behaviour to its ethics and disciplinary commission.
FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said in a statement: "I, along with the FIDE management board, will formally refer all relevant public statements made by GM (grandmaster) Vladimir Kramnik - both before and after the tragic death of GM Daniel Naroditsky - to the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission for independent consideration."
Mr Kramnik has denied wrongdoing.
He told Reuters: "What public statement after the death of Daniel was incorrect? ... I have not bullied Daniel Naroditsky, nor ever made personal insults towards him."