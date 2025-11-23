Research into a rare type of brain tumour has led to better outcomes for babies diagnosed with the condition, according to doctors.

Dr Clarke, who completed his training at Keele University in Staffordshire, said the discovery has led to "many different success stories" - including his four-year study contributing to a new chapter being published in the World Health Organization's classification of brain tumours.

As a result, doctors don't need to rely on chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which can cause lasting damage to babies.

His research found that a specific group of tumours in infants under the age of one were treatable with existing medicines.

Dr Matt Clarke, said the developments - part of his work with the Institute for Cancer Research - mark a "massive step forward" in cancer treatment in infants.

High-grade gliomas (cancerous tumur) can occur in patients of any age, and generally mean a life expectancy of up to two years from diagnosis.

However this study found that a specific subgroup, which occurred in infants under the age of one, were treatable with existing drugs.

Discussing the development in the research, Dr Clarke said: "To be able to identify a group of tumours that previously would've sadly had a terminal prognosis, where we can now have a treatment that can actually make a difference and ensure these children can survive, is a massive step forwards."

Despite the breakthrough, Dr Clarke stressed "there's still a lot of work to be done in this arena".

He notes that there are many other patients who still have very few options available to them, and said there was a "constant drive" to try and make a difference and to improve outcomes for everyone.

"It's been such a lovely experience in terms of being able to make a difference for patients, and that's primarily why I came into it in the first place," he said.

"This project wasn't possible without vast collaborations with people both from this country and abroad as well.

"We're making steps forward already in the right direction, and hopefully we can continue to build on that in the years to come."