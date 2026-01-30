The deal is hoped to form part of the Government's "Brexit reset"

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told reporters in China that he wants young people to have the "opportunity to travel, to work and be in EU countries if they are British citizens and the other way round.". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Prime Minister is open to increasing the number of EU citizens admitted to the UK under the proposed youth mobility scheme and insists negotiations are ongoing.

Sir Keir Starmer is hoping to secure the agreement as part of a "Brexit reset," but has promised caps and time limits on numbers. It is understood that British negotiators will propose a "balancing mechanism" during talks over the scheme, which would give young people from the UK and EU the right to temporarily live and work in each other's countries. The discussions could allow the deal to be expanded with consent of both sides, depending on demand from young people willing to take part, The Times reports.

The Prime Minister said he thinks the "relationship with the EU and every summit should be iterative. We should be seeking to go further.". Picture: Alamy

European negotiators are reported to be pushing towards an uncapped scheme, while UK ministers which has insisted that it should be limited in scope. Speaking to reporters on his to China, the PM said: "We are negotiating a scheme and I'm pleased about that because we want young people to have the opportunity to travel, to work and to be in EU countries if they are British citizens and the other way round. "The principles are that there has got to be a cap and there has got to be a duration agreed. "It will be a visa-led scheme. All of our schemes are similar to that. We are negotiating."