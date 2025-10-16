She said we are seeing a growing trend of young men being exposed to extremist material online

The Education Secretary has warned boys who have disengaged from school are vulnerable to “darker forces” who “whisper poison” to them online. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Education Secretary has warned that boys who have disengaged from school are vulnerable to “darker forces” who “whisper poison” to them online.

Speaking at the Confederation of School Trusts (CST) conference, Bridget Phillipson said "the fabric of our communities begins to rip bit by bit" when young people disengaged from school feel betrayed rather than supported. Too many children are disconnected and disengaged from school, she said as she set out how the forthcoming Schools White Paper will make sure all children have the chance to achieve. "Instead of their ambition to do their best, just the suspicion somehow that school isn't for them, they feel forgotten," she said. "And you'll know who I mean, the boy who skulks through your corridors when he turns up for school at all, you'll recognise the slouching sense of dejection."

Online safety study. Picture: PA

“He doubts that his school can provide a way up, because it was the same for his parents generation after generation growing up away from the light of a great education, and now that boy is spending night after night alone in his bedroom, vulnerable to the darker forces that seek him out online and whisper poison in his ear, turning him away from the free and fair society we seek to build, video by video, reel by reel, meme by meme. “This is how the fabric of our communities begins to rip bit by bit, because when that young person is offered not opportunity but excuses, he feels not supported but betrayed. “He turns not to aspiration but to anger.” Speaking to reporters, Ms Phillipson said we are seeing a growing trend of young men being exposed to extremist material online, but also said there is a relationship between young men spending lots of time online and not going to school. “If young people are disengaged from education, just spending all of their time being pumped extremist material or material that’s likely to radicalise, we know that school is an important protective factor against that,” she added. The tension in communities caused by this connection between disengaging from school and accessing material online is “something we have to address,” she said.