Disgraced Andrew 'isolated' after exclusion from major royal event
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was absent from two important royal events over the weekend
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been left feeling 'more isolated than ever' after his exclusion from a major royal event.
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The King, the Queen and Prince William donned black velvet ostrich plumed hats and robes on Monday as they processed through the grounds outside Windsor Castle for the ancient Order of the Garter Ceremony.
Absent from the procession was the disgraced former Duke of York, who was stripped of his Order of the Garter honour last October over his links to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
A source told the Daily Express that Garter Day would be "a really tough day" for Andrew. They said: “He’s become used to watching his family celebrate Trooping without him, but Garter Day will be a really tough day for him. It’s one of those days that reminds him of all that he’s lost. He’s feeling more isolated than ever; he’s completely alone.”
The disgraced royal, who became a member of the order in 2006, had previously joined in the festivities and procession. Last year he attended the non-public pre-ceremony lunch, but he has now been removed from the order.
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It is believed that this year is the first year that Andrew has not attended in any capacity at all.
His complete exclusion comes after the King took away all of his remaining titles last year, along with his royal titles of prince and Duke of York, as controversy mounted over his links with Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew is now living in Norfolk while police investigate allegations of misconduct in public office. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February and then released under investigation. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
He was last seen at the weekend, just hours before the King’s official birthday parade - Trooping the Colour - took place in London.
The Order of the Garter, founded by Edward III in 1348, is the oldest chivalry order in Britain.
Thousands of spectators gathered to watch the procession, which saw the Knights of the Order of the Garter, the oldest chivalric order in Britain, walk to down to St George’s Chapel after their annual lunch.
Among those in the procession were the King, the Queen, traditionally at the rear of the Knights, while further ahead was the Prince of Wales, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Royal.
The King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, personally chooses 24 companions, who have held public office, contributed in a particular way to national life or served the monarch personally.
Other Garter Knights included former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, Lord Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, and West End musical impresario Lord Lloyd-Webber – all in their blue velvet mantles and black velvet hats with white ostrich plumes.
During the St George’s service three new Garter Knights were invested – historian and former journalist Lord Peter Hennessy, ex-Cabinet secretary and head of the Civil Service Lord Gus O’Donnell, and former chief justice Lord Ian Burnett.