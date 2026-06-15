Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was absent from two important royal events over the weekend

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been left feeling 'more isolated than ever' after his exclusion from a major royal event. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been left feeling 'more isolated than ever' after his exclusion from a major royal event.

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The King and Queen donned robes and plumed hats . Picture: Alamy

It is believed that this year is the first year that Andrew has not attended in any capacity at all. His complete exclusion comes after the King took away all of his remaining titles last year, along with his royal titles of prince and Duke of York, as controversy mounted over his links with Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew is now living in Norfolk while police investigate allegations of misconduct in public office. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February and then released under investigation. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing. He was last seen at the weekend, just hours before the King’s official birthday parade - Trooping the Colour - took place in London. The Order of the Garter, founded by Edward III in 1348, is the oldest chivalry order in Britain.