Robert Bush was in charge of Legacy’s Hessle Road premises where police found 35 bodies and more than 100 sets of ashes in 2024

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Funeral director Robert Bush, 48, has been jailed for 20 years at Hull Crown Court for 67 offences, including 30 counts of preventing a lawful burial. Picture: Alamy/Humberside police

By Alex Storey

The disgraced funeral director Robert Bush who gave families the wrong ashes and kept bodies on the floor in bags has been jailed for 20 years.

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Bush admitted 67 offences. Picture: Alamy

He also gave out the wrong ashes, took money for funeral plans without making any of the arrangements, and stole charity donations collected at services. He also splurged more than £42,000 on holidays while he was defrauding scores of customers. Judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, described the offending as being on an "industrial scale" and said Bush was motivated by "financial greed". He said: "I do not think I have ever known offences affect so many people, and so many people so deeply. "No sentence I pass can put right the harm that the defendant has done." The judge added that Bush was "so pre-occupied with his own enrichment that he behaved in a shocking and disgraceful way towards the deceased entrusted to his care".

A court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Robert Bush at Hull Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

He added: "If [Bush] could re-use a coffin someone had already paid for, he would do so. If it was cheaper to keep someone in non-refrigerated conditions, he would do that too." Bush's family-owned business became the centre of the criminal investigation after police were contacted by someone with access to the site in March 2024. When officers searched the premises, they found 31 bodies that should have been cremated months earlier, including a stillborn baby that had been there for almost two years. They also found more than 100 sets of ashes, some with name labels and letters attached to the box. Earlier in the week, the mother of one stillborn baby described her distress after Bush kept his remains in an envelope on the cold room floor for almost two years. Jasmine Beverley believed her son Sunny, who was stillborn at 18 weeks, had been given a funeral and cremated but instead, his remains lay on the floor of the premises, kept in what looked to a police officer to resemble an evidence bag.

People demonstrate outside Hull Crown Court ahead of the sentencing. Picture: Alamy

The judge said police found his remains in a bag on the floor and how they initially thought it was a little bird. Prosecutor Chris Paxton KC told the court: "In this bag was a white cotton pad.“It looked like a dressing-type pad used by hospitals. "[The officer] opened the pad and inside was a tiny item which he initially thought was a baby bird. Although initially unsure, he suspected it was a human foetus." The body of 94-year-old Norman Bridger was left in a cardboard coffin on Legacy premises for ten months after his death, which his daughter described as "beyond belief". Karen King, Mr Bridger's daughter, told the court: "My lovely dad lay in a cardboard coffin for almost 11 months. It is beyond belief." Police found that many families of the deceased found at Legacy had already been given ashes by Bush, revealing a widespread practice of him giving grieving relatives the wrong ashes.

Bush pleaded guilty to 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial over bodies found at his business, Legacy Funeral Directors, in 2024,. Picture: PA

Investigators also learned that Bush had committed fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans, where he would take payment for the plans but not pass any of the money on to the financial institutions that would hold it for when the funeral was required. He also stole from charities by failing to pass on donations collected at funerals. The court previously heard Bush spent more than £42,000 on holidays while he was defrauding his victims including £9,000 on camping and almost £7,000 on motorcycle racing. As well as the £42k, financial records submitted to the court showed that between 2017 and 2024, when he was arrested, Bush spent £21,000 on motorcycle racing and £17,400 on home improvements. The court heard that the holidays included three trips to Center Parcs, a trip to Italy, and £3,000 on the holiday he was taking with his daughter in Arizona when the horrors at the funeral home were discovered. The judge added: "If the police had not intervened, the practice would have continued.

"There was obviously a cost to carrying out a cremation, but he would only pay that when it suited him to do so, or when personal expenditure permitted. "He was in Arizona on holiday when these offences were discovered. He must have chosen not to spend the cost of his holiday on cremating some of those who were at Legacy." In April, Bush pleaded guilty to 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial, and theft from the 12 charities. He had already admitted 30 counts of fraud by false representation relating to bodies found at the site, and four "foetus allegations" of fraud, where he presented ashes to women falsely saying that they were "the remains of their unborn". Bush also pleaded guilty to a further charge of fraud, covering the ashes of 57 people between 2017 and 2024, and one of fraudulent trading relating to funeral plans between 2012 and 2024.

Mr Justice Hilliard sentencing Bush. Picture: Alamy