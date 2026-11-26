The film, produced over the course of a year, follows the 65-year-old as he makes several attempts to re-enter public life

The 60-minute film, titled "Huw Edwards - Guilty", will air on December 1 at 9 pm. Picture: Channel 4

By Danielle de Wolfe

Disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards is set to give 'his side of the story' following his conviction for child sex abuse crimes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The full-length documentary follows Edwards at home in rural Wales. A far cry from the city that witnessed the high-profile presenter's fall from grace, the disgraced newsreader appears on a picturesque, windswept beach as he walks through the sand dunes and gazes out at the ocean. In the newly released trailer ahead of the documentary airing on Channel 4, Edwards can be heard saying angrily: "You want me to analyse what I was doing? I mean, seriously? I’d lost the plot!” The film, produced over the course of a year, follows the 65-year-old as he makes several attempts to re-enter public life. Read more: Disgraced presenter Huw Edwards slashes asking price on £4.75million home after series on his downfall airs Read more: Huw Edwards 'not a bad person' publicist says as he defends sex offender's 'mental health' comments

The full-length documentary airs on December 1 at 9pm on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

The former broadcaster, who was convicted of making indecent images of children in 2024, is forced to reflect on his loss of fame, declining health, fractured relationships, and his crimes. The 60-minute film, titled "Huw Edwards - Guilty", will air on December 1 at 9 pm. Edwards was given a six month jail sentence suspended for two years after admitting to three charges of "making" indecent photographs after being sent child abuse images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp. The former BBC newsreader paid paedophile Williams over £1,000 in gifts after being sent hundreds of dark web images, 41 of which were illegal. Williams, 25, sent the disgraced broadcaster 41 indecent child photographs, including two that showed a boy who was aged between seven and nine. Edwards was only caught by chance when police in Wales found his number on Williams' phone while they were investigating the younger man.

Edwards was given a six month jail sentence suspended for two years in 2024. Picture: PA Images/Alamy