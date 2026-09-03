Chris Langham, star of The Thick of It, whose career was later overshadowed by a conviction for making indecent images of children, has died at the age of 77.

Langham's death follows a battle with pancreatic cancer, with the actor survived by his wife, Chrissie and their children, Emily and James.

The Thick of It star's career came to an abrupt end in 2005 after he was charged with 15 counts of making an indecent photograph of a child star, after images were discovered on his home computer.

The Bafta-winning actor rose to fame with his performance as Hugh Abbot in the hit satirical series The Thick of It, later being crowned comedy actor of the year at the 2005 British Comedy Awards.

Langham swiftly rose to become a household name after stepping into the role of the unlucky government minister in the first two series of the hit sitcom.

But his comedic achievements were later overshadowed by his arrest and subsequent conviction, after he was found to have downloaded pictures and videos of child abuse to his home computer.

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