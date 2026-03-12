Ex-government IT contractor Juan Joseph, 43, is accused of breaching the Official Secrets and National Security Acts while pursuing his complaint against the security service

By Rebecca Henrys

A disgruntled former MI5 employee leaked information to a foreign power, then tried to arrange a meeting in Latvia after claiming an assault at work, a partially secret trial has heard.

Ex-government IT contractor Juan Joseph, 43, is accused of breaching the Official Secrets and National Security Acts while pursuing his complaint against the security service. Parts of his Old Bailey trial before Mr Justice Hilliard are being heard behind closed doors, with the public or press excluded. Opening his trial on Thursday, prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC said: "In late 2024 and early 2025, whilst undoubtedly mentally unwell, he sent a number of emails, addressed to or copying into his communications, bodies representing one or more foreign countries. "Those emails contained information which the prosecution say should not have been disclosed in that way, the disclosure of which was damaging to UK national interests. "He also travelled to Riga in Latvia and by email asked to meet with representatives of the embassy of another country there, in a way that indicates he was intending to and preparing to make further such disclosures."

Joseph had worked as an IT contractor for MI5 for more than a decade between September 8 2009 and October 30 2020. In his job Joseph had some insight into MI5 capabilities and privileged access to information of “the highest classification”, jurors heard. On August 4 2020, Joseph was taken from work to London’s St Thomas’s hospital while displaying what colleagues described as “symptoms of mental fragility, extreme anxiety and paranoia”, the court was told. It was also suggested he may be having a heart attack and he submitted his resignation the next day, jurors heard. A decision was made to remove his vetting and security clearance and his contract was terminated. On being notified in person, he signed a declaration binding him to the terms of the Official Secrets Act. He went on to raise a number of grievances against MI5, culminating in August 2024 when he applied to Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a summons to start a private prosecution. It related to an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm which he alleged had been committed in April 2019 while at his place of work. A district judge refused his application.

View of the entrance to Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Alamy

Joseph then applied for a judicial review of the decision by the High Court which was when the alleged offending began. On November 19 2024, Joseph allegedly sent an email containing sensitive information to the Administrative Court office of the High Court, copying in an address linked to a foreign state. An assistant to the Chief Magistrate at Westminster Magistrates’ Court forwarded the email to police the same day, the court was told. On December 8 2024, Joseph travelled to Riga and was stopped by police at Gatwick Airport on his return on December 15. Officers seized five mobile phones and two computers but Joseph refused to hand over their pin numbers, saying he was an MI5 officer and needed authorisation. He later provided some of the codes and officers recovered two photographs allegedly taken by Joseph near the embassy of the foreign state in Riga. Officers also found Joseph had sent two emails to the same embassy requesting a meeting, while he had been away. He allegedly asked to talk to a representative of the foreign state and disclosed information which was “protected” under the National Security Act. Ms Ledward said: “It is clear from those two emails that the defendant’s trip to Riga was for the purpose of attempting to make physical contact with representatives of the foreign state through their embassy in Riga in order to disclose protected information to them.” On January 13 2025, Joseph sent another email to a number of people complaining about his treatment by police at Gatwick Airport. Jurors were told that email too contained “sensitive information” relating to security or intelligence and one of the recipients was an email address linked to a foreign state.

Archway of Thames House, the MI5 building on Millbank, Westminster, London, UK. Picture: Alamy