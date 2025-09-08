Disinformation has morphed from misleading headlines into coordinated online ecosystems designed to exploit trust and influence children, a leading safeguarding expert has warned.

She said such content is emotional, fast-moving and guised as rebellious, fuelling distrust in parents and teachers.

Ms Howard warned that children are increasingly being targeted with tailored misinformation, including viral challenges and conspiracy-style videos that claim adults are “hiding the truth.”

“Disinformation has evolved from isolating, misleading stories into coordinated, online ecosystems,” she explained. “It is no longer just fake headlines, it’s a system of content, magnified by AI, designed to exploit trust and influence. This includes everything from health disinformation and conspiracy theories to harmful myths around self-harm, abuse and grooming.”

Speaking exclusively to LBC, Katherine Howard, Head of Education and Wellbeing at Smoothwall by Qoria, said false information is no longer confined to clickbait stories but is now embedded in everyday digital experiences, amplified by artificial intelligence.

While today’s children may be digitally fluent, Howard stressed that does not mean they are digitally literate. “Being digitally fluent and knowing how to use certain platforms is not the same as being digitally literate,” she said.

“Young people can struggle to distinguish between trusted sources and manipulative content, particularly when it’s a part of meme culture or influencer advice.”

She argued that digital literacy is now an essential life skill, helping children recognise when algorithms are influencing their feeds or when content is designed to manipulate emotions.

“Digital literacy is an incredibly powerful form of prevention. Beyond building resilience against misinformation, it empowers young people to feel in control of their digital lives,” she added.

She also highlighted the way disinformation can feed into grooming, exploiting children’s search for community online. “Generally, misinformation becomes believable when it comes from someone they admire or trust, whether that’s a friend they’ve met online or an influencer they follow,” she said. Children with lower self-esteem or feelings of isolation are especially vulnerable.

Addressing solutions, Howard said safeguarding must be a shared responsibility between schools, parents, tech platforms and government. “No single group can tackle the misinformation crisis alone. Young people need a consistent safety net that spans both their online and offline worlds,” she said.

She urged parents to keep conversations open, rather than shutting children down when they repeat misinformation. “The temptation can be to shut it down immediately, but the key is to ask questions like, ‘Where did you hear that?’ or ‘How do you know that’s true?’. That invites dialogue rather than encouraging secrecy.”

Smoothwall by Qoria provides safeguarding tools to more than a third of UK schools, including real-time monitoring that alerts staff when pupils are exposed to harmful or misleading content.

Looking ahead, Howard said the single most important skill children need by 2025 is digital literacy – but underpinned by a culture of trust. “When children feel comfortable raising a concern with a parent or teacher, without fear of panic or judgement, harm can be addressed early. Building that culture of trust gives children the best protection against online misinformation and abuse.”