Patients with several long-term conditions are coming to harm owing to fragmented services, doctors have warned.

A new snapshot survey from the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) found two-thirds of doctors are witnessing poorer care or patient harm linked to disjointed services, and not all cases involve older people.

More than half (55%) of 452 physicians surveyed said the number of patients with multiple long-term conditions in their clinical practice has increased significantly.

Some 47% said almost half of their current caseload involves patients with two or more long-term conditions, and a further 36% said it was most of their patients.

Multiple long-term conditions are not only affecting older, frail patients, the survey also revealed.

Almost four out of five medics (78%) said they very often or often see patients with multiple long-term conditions who would not typically be considered severely frail and who are younger than 80.

Some two-thirds (67%) say they have seen patients come to harm or receive poorer care due to fragmentation between specialties or services for patients with multiple conditions, meaning there is a lack of oversight.