The 33-year-old was best known for playing cheerleader Bree in Zombies

Carla Jeffrey died on Tuesday, her management announced yesterday in a statement posted on Instagram.. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A "beautiful and vibrant" Disney Channel actress has died at the age of 33.

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Carla Jeffrey died on Tuesday, her management announced yesterday in a statement posted on Instagram.. The 33-year-old was best known for playing cheerleader Bree in Zombies and its follow-ups in 2020 and 2022. She also had a recurring part in Curb Your Enthusiasm as Keysha Black, who moved in with Larry David after Hurricane Katrina. Announcing her death on Instagram, Ms Jeffrey's management company Alexanders Talent wrote: "Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved Carla Jeffery. Read more: Disney sues media regulator over 'extraordinary assault on free speech' after Trump's attacks Read more: Meghan casting reports spark buzz among stars at 'The Gentlemen' premiere

"For more than 20 years, Carla was part of the Alexanders Talent Management family and watching her grow from a talented young girl into the beautiful, vibrant woman and actress she became was an incredible privilege. "We will remember her infectious smile, her laughter, her talent, and the beautiful light she carried everywhere she went. "Our deepest love and condolences are with Carla's family and loved ones. We ask that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time. Rest beautifully, Carla. You will be deeply missed and forever loved." A cause of death for the actress was not disclosed.

Milo Manheim, who played Zed, also shared a series of photos on his Instagram Stories, writing: “Love you Carlaboo, the sweetest, kindest, most loving person.”. Picture: Alamy

Chandler Kinney, who played Willa in Zombies, shared photos of them together, writing that the actress’s death “doesn’t feel real”. “Carla. The sweetest, most sparkly gal. You made every day better and brighter with your infectious positivity. I think part of why you brought such effervescence to Bree (aside from your immense talent) is because that’s really who you were in your heart; a bubbly, vivacious heart-of-gold cheerleader who loved nothing more than to uplift those around her,” she wrote. “I feel so grateful to have known your love. I’m going to miss laughing with you, and watching you break out your signature splits on any & every dance floor. you’re a legend in my eyes, and your legacy of bringing joy and comfort to people everywhere will live on forever. I love you so much, CarlaBoo.” Milo Manheim, who played Zed, also shared a series of photos on his Instagram Stories, writing: “Love you Carlaboo, the sweetest, kindest, most loving person.”

She had a recurring part in Curb Your Enthusiasm as Keysha Black, who moved in with Larry David after Hurricane Katrina. Picture: Alamy

The first Zombies film followed a group of students attending school with the undead residents of Zombietown. The sequels introduced werewolves, aliens and vampires. Born in Houston, Jeffery began her acting career aged 12, appearing in the 2006 film Phat Girlz opposite Mo-Nique. In 2018 she was cast as Bree in Zombies, and reprised the role in Zombies 2 and Zombies 3 in 2020 and 2022. She also voiced the character in the 2024 animated series Zombies: The Re-Animated Series. The actress was also known for appearing as Keysha Black in Curb Your Enthusiasm, and other shows including iCarly, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Her twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, is also an actor, appearing on Disney Channel’s A.N.T. Farm as Cameron Parks.

In 2018 she was cast as Bree in Zombies, and reprised the role in Zombies 2 and Zombies 3 in 2020 and 2022. Picture: Alamy