Disneyland monorail evacuated with passengers forced to climb off track after electrical fault
Around 60 people had to be helped to safety by first responders after the train became stuck
Visitors using the Disneyland Monorail were forced to climb on the tracks as part of a mass evacuation caused by a power cut.
Around 60 people had to get off the carriage in the dark after it stopped suddenly close to the Space Mountain ride in Anaheim, California.
According to reports, the monorail was stuck for around three hours while first responders used huge ladders to bring passengers to safety.
The power outage impacted two trains, a spokesperson for Disneyland Resorts said.
The Monorail is apparently broken down at Disneyland and the fire department is evacuating guests. There's a livestream of it on NBC LA. pic.twitter.com/FvNDQpISii— Theme Park IQ (@ThemeParkIQ) January 9, 2026
One visitor who was stuck on the ride told KTLA that the vehicle lost power around 3:30pm, but all had been evacuated by around 7pm.
No injuries were reported during the incident, which took place on Thursday afternoon.
The Disneyland monorail runs along a 2.5-mile track elevated above the park, which runs every ten minutes.
The 13-minute ride takes park attendees past the iconic Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Hollywood Land, the Grand Californian Hotel, and the Downtown Disney District.
Disneyland's website's description of the monorail reads: "The Disneyland Monorail was the first transportation system of its kind in America.
"The current version combines the sleek styling of the 1959 classic with new technologies and subtle design changes, bringing a retro-futuristic look and contemporary feel to the timeless Disneyland icon."