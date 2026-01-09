Visitors using the Disneyland Monorail were forced to climb on the tracks as part of a mass evacuation caused by a power cut.

Around 60 people had to get off the carriage in the dark after it stopped suddenly close to the Space Mountain ride in Anaheim, California.

According to reports, the monorail was stuck for around three hours while first responders used huge ladders to bring passengers to safety.

The power outage impacted two trains, a spokesperson for Disneyland Resorts said.

Read more: Owner of Swiss bar where 40 people were killed in deadly New Year's Eve fire arrested

Read more: Anger and outrage spills onto streets of Minneapolis over fatal shooting by ICE