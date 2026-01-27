"Disobliging" and "provocative" tweets are "not the business of police," the Home Secretary has told LBC.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Shabana Mahmood said that she "does not believe that being disobliging, provocative, taking a strong position, defending women’s rights - as I would want to do, is something police should be involving themselves in."

"My view is that police should be protecting our streets and not going after perfectly legal tweets It is possible to commit a crime online, so they must, obviously, go where the evidence takes them," she insisted.

"There are perfectly legal tweets that might be provocative, might be taking a side in the so-called ‘culture war’ - but that is not the job of the police."

Her comments follow the scrapping of so-called Non-Crime Hate Incidents (NCHI), with police set to enforce more of a "common sense" focussed approach.

It comes after children as young as nine were found to have been investigated by police under the legislation, according to reports.

