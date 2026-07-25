At least 1000 anti-racism demonstrators gathered in Glasgow ahead of an anti-immigration protest organised by a far-right political group

Anti-immigration demonstrators from Unite the Clans gathered in Glasgow Green in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Disorder has broken out at an anti-racism and anti-immigration protest in Glasgow on Saturday, prompting a response from police.

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Glasgow, Scotland, UK. 25th July, 2026. Anti-racism campaigners gathered in Glasgow Green to show opposition to the "Unite The Clans" anti-immigration demonstration. Credit: Skully/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Videos of the protest show skirmishes between groups, as police draw their batons to control protestors. Multiple arrests have been made, according to Police Scotland. This comes after weeks of tensions about immigration, which police say has been exacerbated by misinformation being spread about the topic online. The Unite the Clans previously made headlines in March when it held a protest outside Scottish Parliament, calling on “patriots” to meet from across the country. The group described its Glasgow rally as “peaceful” and invited those from related groups in Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh and elsewhere in England to join them.

Campaigners from Stand Up To Racism staged a counter-protest to the Unite the Clans Scotland anti-immigration protest. Picture: Alamy