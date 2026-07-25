Disorder breaks out as anti-immigration and anti-racism protesters clash in Glasgow
At least 1000 anti-racism demonstrators gathered in Glasgow ahead of an anti-immigration protest organised by a far-right political group
Disorder has broken out at an anti-racism and anti-immigration protest in Glasgow on Saturday, prompting a response from police.
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At least 1000 anti-racism demonstrators gathered on Glasgow Green at around 11am on Saturday, ahead of an anti-immigration protest organised by far-right political group Unite the Clans.
Tensions between the two groups prompted a police response, which separated the two groups, which comprised hundreds of people.
Police officers were deployed both inside and around the park to keep the groups apart, while a helicopter circled above.
Some police officers were deployed on horseback, and the force reportedly responded to several incidents of disorder.
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Videos of the protest show skirmishes between groups, as police draw their batons to control protestors. Multiple arrests have been made, according to Police Scotland.
This comes after weeks of tensions about immigration, which police say has been exacerbated by misinformation being spread about the topic online.
The Unite the Clans previously made headlines in March when it held a protest outside Scottish Parliament, calling on “patriots” to meet from across the country.
The group described its Glasgow rally as “peaceful” and invited those from related groups in Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh and elsewhere in England to join them.
Unite the Clans was described by Stand Up to Racism as a fascist organisation seeking to “build a street movement”.
The anti-racism group played music including Abba’s “Dancing Queen”, and saw some protestors give speeches.
Some demonstrators waved signs with anti-racist messages, and others waved Palestine flags. At one point, protestors attempted to march but were turned away by police.
The Unite the Clans protest also played music, sang, chanted and made speeches. Many waved flags showing anti-immigration messages, while others held Saltires or Lion Rampant flags.
Some released flares with blue and white smoke, and men with balaclavas were seen in the crowd.