Both terminals at Gatwick Airport have been left without running water following issues in the Horley area.

Passengers have reported on social media that they are unable to flush toilets, and the bars and restaurants are closed too due to the issue.

Bottled water is being made available to everyone in the airport while "contingency measures" are put in place.

Claims have been made on social media that there is no sign of bottled water being handed out to passengers.

A statement released by Gatwick said: "A water issue in the Horley area is causing disruption at the airport this morning. The problem is affecting water supply in both terminals and is currently under investigation.

"Bottled water is being made available to passengers and staff across the airport and other contingency measures are being put in place to ensure the welfare of our passengers.

"We will provide further updates and apologise for any inconvenience to passengers."

This is a breaking story, more to follow...