Engineers are working to fix the issue but multiple flights are expected to be affected

Heathrow Airport is among the airports experiencing disruption. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Flight passengers in the UK have been plunged into chaos after multiple airports were hit with an air traffic control "technical error".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The National Air Traffic Services [NATS] said disruption was expected after experiencing difficulties with its "flight processing system" at its Swanwick centre. As a result, multiple flights are expected to be affected at airports including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Manchester, East Midlands Airport, Birmingham, Bristol and London Stansted, Gatwick, Heathrow and City Airports, according to Flight Radar. A spokesperson for NATS said: "We have a technical problem at NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre which is causing some disruption to flight departures. Read more: Hedge fund tycoon who paid £330million in tax last year quits UK amid exodus of wealthy under Labour Read more: Brave lifeboat workers targeted in campaign of online hate and intimidation by balaclava-clad anti-migrant protesters

Gatwick Airport's South Terminal [stock image]. Picture: Alamy

"Our engineers are on site investigating and we will provide an update as soon as we can. "We apologise for the uncertainty this will cause for passengers, who should check with their airline on the status of their flight. We will provide updates on www.nats.aero and on X - @NATS." A Gatwick statement to LBC also read: "We are aware of a NATS technical issue that is currently affecting a number of UK airports, including London Gatwick. "Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for more information regarding their flights." Heathrow said arriving flights are so far unaffected but its departures board so far has numerous listed as delayed. Stricken passengers took to social media to report the disruption, with some left sat on the tarmac for up to an hour and a half.

⚠️ Arrivals and departures are being heavily regulated at airports in the London EGTT FIR due to ATC equipment issues. Eurocontrol lists 2000 UTC as expected return to normal traffic. pic.twitter.com/LOkXMgo1NE — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 8, 2026

One wrote on X: "Been sat on tarmac at Heathrow for 90 mins now since landing from Seattle. No idea when we will get off." Another said: "BA 742 back to engines off and waiting. Approaching 2 hour mark in 15 minutes." A Heathrow spokesperson said: "The air traffic control service NATS is experiencing a technical issue which is impacting departing flights at UK airports. "Arriving flights are not currently impacted. We are supporting our local NATS team in their efforts to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Heathrow and Gatwick airports have been closed to outgoing flights because of a "technical issue" involving air traffic control -- and I know this because I've been stuck in a plane for the last three hours on the tarmac, trying to fly home. Flights are still landing. @delta has,… — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) September 8, 2026

"We will provide updated information when we have it. We apologise to those disrupted and advise passengers to check with their airline for latest flight information." Edinburgh Airport said it was aware the technical issue and confirmed it "may impact operations". It added: "We are working closely with air traffic control, airlines and other partners, and hope @NATS can resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

Manchester Airport is among the affected, which is also believed to include Aberdeen, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Birmingham, Bristol and London Stansted, Gatwick, Heathrow and City Airports. Picture: Alamy