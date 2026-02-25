The contents of secret lockers rented by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein have been revealed.

Disturbingly it also contained nude photographs, believed to be of Epstein’s victims, as well as dozens of pornographic magazines, VHS tapes and DVDs eroticising teenagers.

According to the newspaper, the unit contained computers, address books and a three-page list of masseuses in the Florida area.

They were discovered in a police raid in 2005.

The Telegraph has obtained an inventory of a facility in Palm Beach where belongings had been stored in an apparent attempt to conceal them from investigators.

Epstein is reported to have rented at least six units in the US, many of which are in Florida.

An 8mm video cassette tape was also found, apparently containing footage of someone in the shower and a woman in lingerie.

While copies of two of the computer hard drives were later obtained by the FBI, the whereabouts of all the other items is unknown.

US authorities have long suspected that Epstein was tipped off about the police raid on his Palm Beach mansion in October 2005. Michael Reiter, the former Palm Beach police chief, later said “the place had been cleaned up”.

The storage locker inventory also found receipts for two training manuals for sex slaves. He also reportedly paid private detectives to hide sex toys, body massagers and women’s lingerie, more than $2,000 (£1,600) in cash, a concealed weapon permit and a Harvard ID card.

French police yesterday released pictures of the inside of Epstein’s Paris apartment. The images show a red-walled massage room, and pictures of naked women hanging on the walls.

Epstein rented at least six storage lockers across the US between 2003 and 2009 which were not ever searched by the FBI.

Earlier this month it emerged that Epstein ordered secret cameras to be installed inside tissue boxes at his home in an apparent attempt to obtain so called ‘kompromat’ that he could use to influence powerful and high profile individuals.

Earlier today a picture from the Epstein files was discovered showing Stephen Hawking alongside two women in bikinis sipping on cocktails.

The late British physicist was seen lounging next to the women on what appears to be a sun-soaked tropical island.

It is currently not known where or when the picture was taken, and the two women have had their identities redacted.

The picture was part of the more than 3 million documents released in the latest tranche of Epstein Files shared by the US Justice Department last month.