It’s everywhere. In our inboxes, through the letterbox, on billboards during the commute, and plastered across every social media feed. Black Friday is coming.

Some of us approach it like a military operation, determined to get all the Christmas shopping done in one go.

But many of us also recognise that uneasy feeling that comes with the frenzy — that sense, as Lily Allen sings in The Fear, of becoming a “weapon of massive consumption.”

For me, stepping back starts with understanding the real cost behind Black Friday. There’s the waste that often comes from “bagging a bargain” we didn’t actually need.

Research suggests around 80% of Black Friday purchases end up unused or thrown away after one use, and more than half of shoppers regret what they bought.

And it’s no wonder. The whole event is built on aggressive marketing and psychological pricing tricks that make it difficult to think clearly in the moment.

Consumer group Which? even found that 98% of Black Friday “deals” were the same price or cheaper at other times of the year.

The environmental side is just as striking: carbon emissions from deliveries rise by almost 94% compared with a typical week, and waste increases by around 25%.

The second part is remembering that most of us want something a bit more meaningful than another parcel arriving on the doorstep.

That feeling of guilt or disappointment after a rushed purchase isn’t just about the item. It often reflects the sense that the whole cycle leaves us a little empty. Especially in a year when it’s become so expensive simply to get by.

That’s where Giving Tuesday comes in. It’s a global movement that encourages people to support good causes rather than accumulate things that won’t matter for long.

Last year, Giving Tuesday raised almost £20 million for charities in the UK. In the United States, where it began, it raised £2.5 billion.

Maybe the difference in scale is fuelled by the same concerns that mean today in the UK fewer people are donating to charity than ever before. People want to feel confident that their support genuinely helps.

That it does, in fact, reach the people and communities we want to benefit from our generosity, rather than getting tied up in the costs of running a large charity.

But here’s why I think we’re right not to be swept along by big charitable gimmicks. The answer isn’t more one-off giving days. The truth is that real change doesn’t happen in 24 hours. It doesn’t follow a marketing calendar.

It happens slowly, steadily, in the hands of people who understand their communities better than any charity board or funder ever could.

And the small grassroots groups doing this work say that what they need most isn’t a sudden spike in donations. It’s steady, predictable support that lets them plan ahead.

That’s why long-term, small-scale giving can be so powerful. A few pounds a month isn’t dramatic, but it creates stability. It gives community organisations the confidence to look beyond the next crisis and invest in what they know will make a lasting difference.

One World Together offers an approach built around exactly that idea. People contribute small monthly amounts – as little as £1.25, far less than a take-away coffee - into a shared fund.

That money goes directly to community-led groups in the UK and around the world, supporting local groups directly: the young people leading climate resilience projects, the women shaping their neighbourhoods and campaigning for social housing, the local organisers tackling loneliness, and the local organisations keep young people in school.

No glossy campaigns. No distant decision-making. Just practical, grounded support for people tackling the challenges they live with every day. That’s what generates change, not charity.

So if Black Friday feels overwhelming and Giving Tuesday feels a bit fleeting, there is another option. You can choose to be part of something that lasts longer than a sale or a hashtag. What we give doesn’t have to be big to be meaningful.

Giving a little, regularly, is what it takes to help communities build the change they know is needed. Showing up consistently - no matter how small – is so much more powerful than showing off once a year.

That what helps communities create the kind of change that outlives all of us.