Sergeant Major Mohammed Mahdi fell ill and died in hospital following the search

(L-R) Giorgia Sommacal, diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, and Giorgia's mother Monica are among the dead. Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

A rescue diver has died during the search for a group of Italian nationals who drowned following a scuba diving accident in the Maldives.

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Sergeant Major Mohammed Mahdi, who was one of eight divers in the mission, died after falling ill on the third day of recovery operations in Vaavu Atoll. The Maldivian military wrote on X: "His courage, sacrifice, and service to the nation will always be remembered. Our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues." The five Italians had been attempting to explore a series of underwater caves at a depth of around 50 metres (165 ft) but failed to resurface. Read more: Trump says freeing jailed activist Jimmy Lai is ‘tough’ after Xi meeting Read more: Iran war 'should never have happened', China says, as Trump's patience for peace talks wears thin

We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Staff Sergeant Mohamed Mahudhee of the MNDF Coast Guard during the recovery operation in Vaavu Atoll. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, loved ones, friends, and colleagues at MNDF during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/I2tq658Kqg — Min. of Climate Change, Environment and Energy, MV (@MoEnvmv) May 16, 2026

Four members of the group were part of a University of Genoa research team which included renowned marine biologist and professor Monica Montefalcone. Ms Montefalcone was accompanied by her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, researcher Muriel Oddenino and marine biologist Federico Gualtieri. The fifth diver was boat captain and experienced diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, whose body was found on Thursday evening.

Divers preparing to search for the four missing Italian divers near Alimathaa Island. Picture: Alamy

Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani said: "These painful days for itIaly are even worse after news that a courageous serviceman, Sergeant Mohammed Mahdi, died following an attempt to reach the bodies of our countrymen. "This tragedy has united Italy and the Maldives in our sorrow and respect for the victims." A search for the bodies was halted on Friday due to poor weather but the mission resumed on Saturday. The incident was the worst single diving accident in the Maldives, according to officials.

This image released by the Maldives President's Media Division, shows a coast guard boat and other vessels deployed to search. Picture: Alamy

In a statement posted online, the University of Genoa said: "The sympathy of the entire university community goes out to the families, colleagues and students who shared their human and professional journey." Italian media reported that the divers were reported missing at around 1.45pm by the crew of the vessel they were travelling on. The body of one of the divers was found in a cave about 60 metres deep, the other tourists were also believed to have been in the cave, which is about 200 feet long. Further assistance was sent to try and support the rescue in what the MNDF described as a "very high risk dangerous operation". The foreign ministry said an investigation was underway, adding that the Italian Embassy in Sri Lanka was working to contact the victims' families and provide consular assistance.