Charles met young people who have received support from the King’s Trust charity as he toured Aviva Studios, home of the city’s arts organisation Factory International

Christian St Louis helps King Charles III operate his dj deck during a visit to Aviva Studios, in Manchester, the home of Factory International, to see the collaboration between the King's Trust and Factory Academy. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The King hit the DJ decks to spin some tunes while on a visit to Manchester.

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Charles met young people who have received support from the King’s Trust charity as he toured Aviva Studios, home of the city’s arts organisation Factory International. Aspiring DJ Christian St Louis, 22, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, invited the King to try his hand on the mixing table. As he put Charles through his paces, Mr St Louis explained: “First, you load up the tracks and then play this one … there are so many buttons. Once you know what to do, it’s easy.” The King moved to the groove as an onlooker said: “It’s not as easy as it looks, is it?” Charles laughed and replied: “I’m trying to get the hang of it.” Read more: 'This Reeks': Sir Ed Davey demands investigation into potential Mandelson involvement in government's Palantir contract Read more: Harry Styles 'aims joke' at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during Saturday Night Live appearance

King Charles III waves to well-wishers as he leaves following his visit to Aviva Studios, in Manchester, the home of Factory International, to see the collaboration between the King's Trust and Factory Academy. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

Mr St Louis, formerly from east London, told the King that taking a DJing course through the trust had been “more than helpful”. He said: “I always wanted to DJ. Now I know I can do it.” He said he was looking for a job to save up and buy his own decks, with a goal of bringing out his own EP music recording. In 2024, the King’s Trust joined forces with the Elba Hope Foundation, a public charity founded by actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina to launch Creative Futures, a range of free courses designed to inspire young people through the arts, building their skills and confidence to work in the creative industries. Elba was supported by the King’s Trust, formerly the Prince’s Trust, when he was a teenager. Another beneficiary from the King’s Trust, Mariama Gallow, 19, from Manchester, read her own poem to the King. Ms Gallow undertook a creative music course and went on to learn about health and social care. Charles told her he had already seen an example of her poetry which Elba had shown him on a piece of film. He said: “It was fantastic. Really, really good.”

Christian St Louis helps King Charles III operate his dj deck during a visit to Aviva Studios, in Manchester. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire