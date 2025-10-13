Tributes have been pouring in on social media for producer and DJ Matt Tolfrey, who has died aged 44.

He wrote "Like us, Matt believed in community and bringing people together on and off the dancefloor and his record label @leftroomrecords has played an important role in bringing like minded music makers together.

His friend and fellow DJ Damian Lazarus confirmed the death in an emotional Instagram post today.

"Matt was a brilliant dj and was represented by myself and Will in the very early days of the Rebel Agency (now NGE).

"His cheeky smile and humor will be sorely missed. My heart goes out to everyone that knew and loved Matt but especially to his beautiful daughters Arla and Beau. RIP Matt, you left the room too early."

Tolfrey founded the popular Leftroom Records and was known around the music circuit for his DJ and production skills.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Tolfrey was born in the UK in 1980 but grew up in the small Asian island of Bahrain. He returned to England as a teenager and attended Nottingham Trent University, where he began his career on Fly FM.

He quickly caught the attention of legendary promoter James Baillie and after performing a warm-up set for Craig Richards, was given the opportunity to play in London's famous Fabric nightclub in May 2004.

Matt went on to become a regular fixture in the UK and international house and techno scenes. He released music through labels such as Crosstown Rebels, REKIDS, and Phonica, before launching his own, Leftroom Records, in 2005.

He continued to perform as a DJ at venues and gigs around the world, releasing his first full-length album, Word of Mouth in 2012.