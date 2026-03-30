Radio 2 star Scott Mills has been sacked by the BBC following allegations about his personal conduct.

The BBC said "while we do not comment on matters relating to individuals we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted and has left the BBC".

He took over the breakfast show from Zoe Ball in January 2025.

He was reportedly informed over the weekend that his contract had been terminated.

Lorna Clarke, BBC Director of Music, said in a statement to staff: "I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast show, and the BBC. I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock.

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“Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity."

Mills was paid between £355,000 and £359,999 annually for his work at the BBC, according to the 2024–2025 pay report.

He was taken off air last Tuesday while bosses investigated the claim, before his dismissal was announced today.

On Tuesday 24 March he ended his programme at 09:30GMT, saying "Back tomorrow."

The following morning Gary Davies started the show saying he was "in for Scott Mills".