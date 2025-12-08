Former DJ Tim Westwood has pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

He is alleged to have raped women, kissed them and touched their bodies without consent.

The court heard that three of the alleged indecent assault offences allegedly took place at the BBC Studios in 1996.

Mr Westwood, 68, stood in the glass dock with his hands clasped in front of him when he was arraigned on all 15 counts.

He was granted bail, with the condition to not contact the complainants, ahead of a pre-trial review hearing which will take place on a date to be decided in December next year.

Judge Tony Baumgartner set a provisional trial date for January 25 2027 before Westwood left the dock.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Metropolitan Police Service, said: "It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us and we continue to provide them with all available support.

"Our investigation remains open and we'd encourage anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with us. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk. Any reports will be dealt with in the strictest confidence by specialist officers.

"Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line."

A statement from a representative of Westwood, released in 2022, said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”