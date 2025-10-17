Richard Bilodeau could be jailed for life, if convicted of murdering the 16-year-old in November 1984.

DNA from a smoothie straw could now be the key piece of evidence they need to convict Theresa Fusco's killer. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Nichol

A man in the US has been charged with murder after samples taken from a drinking straw were linked to DNA found on the body of a murdered teenage girl more than 40 years ago.

Richard Bilodeau, 63, of Center Moriches, Long Island, is accused of murdering 16-year-old Theresa Fusco, who disappeared after leaving her part-time job at a roller-skating rink roughly 30 miles from Manhattan, in November 1984. Three other men, who were wrongly convicted of Ms Fusco's killing and served 17 years in prison, were released after being exonerated by DNA evidence in 2003. Read More: Man who drove car into sea found guilty of murdering girlfriend in hot tub Read More: Wife accused of love triangle murder plot claims it was a 'fantasy'

In August 2023, Nassau County investigators sent a vaginal swab recovered from the victim for testing at a well-known lab in Houston. The FBI’s Investigative Genetic Genealogy Unit and local county investigators searched for potential relatives of the suspect, leading them to Richard Bilodeau. In early 2024 they captured Bilodeau’s DNA on the straw of a smoothie cup he threw away. Bilodeau’s DNA recovered from the straw turned out to be a “100% match” with the DNA on the swab from 1984, they said. Assistant District Attorney Jared Rosenblatt said that when confronted with the DNA evidence, the suspect said: "Yeah, people got away with murder back then." In court, Mr Rosenblatt told him: "It's 2025, and your day of reckoning is now."