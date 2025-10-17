DNA from smoothie straw leads to murder charge 41 years after victim's death
Richard Bilodeau could be jailed for life, if convicted of murdering the 16-year-old in November 1984.
A man in the US has been charged with murder after samples taken from a drinking straw were linked to DNA found on the body of a murdered teenage girl more than 40 years ago.
Richard Bilodeau, 63, of Center Moriches, Long Island, is accused of murdering 16-year-old Theresa Fusco, who disappeared after leaving her part-time job at a roller-skating rink roughly 30 miles from Manhattan, in November 1984.
Three other men, who were wrongly convicted of Ms Fusco's killing and served 17 years in prison, were released after being exonerated by DNA evidence in 2003.
In August 2023, Nassau County investigators sent a vaginal swab recovered from the victim for testing at a well-known lab in Houston.
The FBI’s Investigative Genetic Genealogy Unit and local county investigators searched for potential relatives of the suspect, leading them to Richard Bilodeau.
In early 2024 they captured Bilodeau’s DNA on the straw of a smoothie cup he threw away. Bilodeau’s DNA recovered from the straw turned out to be a “100% match” with the DNA on the swab from 1984, they said.
Assistant District Attorney Jared Rosenblatt said that when confronted with the DNA evidence, the suspect said: "Yeah, people got away with murder back then."
In court, Mr Rosenblatt told him: "It's 2025, and your day of reckoning is now."
The three men who were wrongfully convicted of killing Fusco were released after being exonerated by DNA evidence in 2003. They had worked together as removal workers and one of them had dated Ms Morrissey.
They sued for wrongful imprisonment, and two were each awarded $18m (£13.4m).
DNA testing that was not available in the 1980s has now potentially brought the actual killer to light.
Bilodeau, who was 23 and living a mile away from the rink with his grandparents at the time, pleaded not guilty at the Nassau County court in Mineola on 15 October and was remanded in jail.
Fusco's father, Thomas, told reporters it was "heartbreaking" to relive his daughter's death "over and over again", adding "I loved her and I miss her... I never gave up hope. I've always had faith in the system."
His lawyer, Jason Russo, declined comment, saying he had just met Bilodeau shortly before the court hearing.