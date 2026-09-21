Do I need to stock up on food and what should I buy?
UK government names items to be bought to help weather an emergency
The government has again called on Brits to stock up on food in the event of a crisis and has listed the items to help weather an emergency.
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Last month, No 10 followed the European Union's lead in suggesting the types of long-life food that should be stocked up on in the event of a conflict hitting the British supply chains.
Now, the government has doubled down on its call for Brits to be prepared for a weather crisis, following on from an unprecedented five heatwaves hitting harvests over the summer.
It follows the Food and Drink Federation stating that ‘fruit, vegetable and grain supply’ are being hit by recent hot weather and droughts.
Dr Liliana Danila, of the federation, said: "The UK’s food and drink manufacturers work hard to absorb costs where they can, but are already grappling with rising costs as a result of war in Ukraine and in Iran, so we expect the additional upward pressure of reduced crops will be reflected in retail prices into next year."
Read also: Air traffic control defect grounds planes for the second time this month over disrupting hundreds of flights in Scotland and northern England
Why do I need to stock up on food?
The government has published guidance on how to get through an emergency, which can include when the country is facing a time of war or in the event of extreme weather.
Cabinet Office minister Louise Haigh is reported to be coordinating a response plan on behalf of Andy Burnham, which will include further details about how households should act.
The reports come on the back of the European Union warning its citizens to stockpile 72 hours' worth of food in the event of war.
Which items should I buy?
The government has advised stocking bottled water and non-perishable food that doesn't need cooking.
Water
A minimum of three litres of drinking water per person per day is recommended by the World Health Organisation for survival, while 10 litres is needed in total for cooking and hygiene purposes.
If you have children, more water could be needed to make up baby formula, and also if you have pets.
Food
The government has said that non-perishable food that doesn’t need cooking is what it considers essential.
This can include ready-to-eat tinned meat, fruit or vegetables and a tin opener.
"As with water, how much you need will vary based on your own circumstances," the official guidance states.
"Don’t forget food for pets."
Nutrition experts have advised a focus on having tins that can provide protein, fibre, and carbohydrates, which means that cans of oily fish, beans, lentils, and other pulses are all good options.
UHT milk is also long-life and is nutritionally beneficial.