A French foreign minister has urged tourists not to cancel their travel plans despite unprecedented wildfires in the country’s south west.

Éléonore Caroit, the minister for international partnerships, said that although France was facing an “exceptionally intense” fire season, tourists should visit as long as they remain well-informed.

Massive forest fires have forced the evacuation of 200,000 people in south-western France and central Spain, including 141,000 in the Gironde and Landes departments in France.

Ms Caroit described the impact of the fires as worse than those in 2022, saying: “It’s more than an incident, it really is a tragedy, nearly 50,000 hectares have been burned this year. It’s significantly worse than last year and even 2022, which was the worst year we had had.

"You have entire areas that are fine, you’re seeing similar phenomena in Spain and other countries. I’m in Paris and nothing is happening, and most other regions are OK, so do please come to France and do not cancel your travel plans.

“But wherever you are, please do be advised as to what might be happening.”

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