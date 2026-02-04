A “do not travel” alert has been issued by the UK’s largest railway franchise following “multiple incidents” on various lines.

Train operators Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express – all part of the Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) franchise in south-east England – urged passengers not to travel on Wednesday morning “if at all possible” because of “multiple incidents”.

Issues include a train derailment inside a depot in Selhurst, south-east London, and a fault with the signalling system between London Blackfriars and Norwood Junction.

Southern told passengers: “If you are travelling on our network today, your journey may be delayed and you may need to use an alternative route to reach your destination.“If you can, please delay your journey until later today.

“Please check your train before travelling and allow an additional 60 minutes for your journey.”

