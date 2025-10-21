Dr Rahmeh Aladwan made the comments on X and at a pro-Palestine protest in the summer

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan was arrested by Met officers on Tuesday morning. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

An NHS doctor under investigation by her bosses for labelling the October 7 attacks as the day Israel was "humiliated" has been arrested.

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, a trainee trauma and orthopedic surgeon, also claimed the "Royal Free Hospital in London is a Jewish supremacy cesspit." The social media posts, made on X, prompted an initial investigation by an interim orders tribunal last month but it was ruled no restrictions would be imposed on her. However, the British-Palestinian doctor was then referred to another interim orders tribunal scheduled for Thursday October 23 by the General Medical Council (GMC) while it continues its investigation. Her legal representatives had claimed she had been exercising her freedom of speech to oppose crimes by Israel.

Her legal representatives had claimed she had been exercising her freedom of speech to oppose crimes by Israel. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the 31-year-old was arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of misusing a public communications network, sending malicious communications and stirring up racial hatred. A spokesperson confirmed it followed social media posts and comments made at a protest in London during the summer.

Dr Aladwan is facing a second tribunal on Thursday. Picture: X

They said: "On the morning of Tuesday, 21 October officers arrested a 31-year-old woman at an address in South Gloucestershire. "The woman was arrested on suspicion of misusing a public communications network, sending malicious communications and stirring up racial hatred. "The arrests relate to an ongoing investigation, led by the Met's Public Order Crime Team, into allegations that comments made at a protest and online in recent months were grossly offensive and antisemitic in nature. "She remains in custody."

Dr Aladwan made the comments on X and at a pro-Palestine protest in July. Picture: X

Dr Aladwan's recent posts on X include: "October 7. The day Israel was humiliated. Their supremacy shattered at the hands of the children they forced out of their homes. "The children who watched foreign jews execute their loved ones, rape their land and live on their stolen soil." Video footage has since emerged on X appearing to show the moment the doctor was arrested by police at around 8am on Tuesday. The video shows one female officer tell her: "You are under arrest for four offences, malicious communications times three and for inciting racial hatred. "I will explain to you everything I just need to get to custody."