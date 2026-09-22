A doctor is accused of being a party to six murders during the 1994 Rwanda genocide in the first case of its kind to be brought in the UK.

Read more: First ever UK charges brought over 1994 Rwanda genocide

The case centres on alleged events in April 1994, when Dr Brown, then 33, was employed by the Rwandan government at the National Office of Population as the head of the department of family health in Kigali, the court heard.

The defendant, who used to live in Kigali but now lives in Islington, north London, is charged with one count of conduct ancillary to genocide and six offences of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity.

More than 800,000 minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them were killed in 100 days.

Prosecutors say Brown is the first person in the UK to be charged with offences related to genocide in the African nation in 1994.

Dr Vincent Brown, formerly Dr Vincent Bajinya, 65, was allegedly a “leader” or “supervisor” of physical acts of violence carried out by others, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Jane Stansfield said Brown is alleged to have been a “leader or supervisor of physical acts of violence which were carried out by others”.

She added that between April 6 and 13, he was allegedly a party to six murders – three members of the same household, a local taxi driver and a young woman and her baby.

The prosecution says that on April 8, Brown led a group to a house and ordered the shootings of Dominique Mukurarinda, Immaculee Mukankusi and Gerase Rurangirwa.

Between April 9 and 11 he allegedly directed a group to kill Leandre Mbogoye, who wasstoned to death, and on April 10, he allegedly ordered the killings of Charlotte Kamaguja and her infant son Olivier Tuyishime.

Prosecutors say that during a police interview in the UK in September 2020, Brown said he played no part in the murders.

His lawyer, Sam Blom-Cooper, said the defendant wanted to clear his name.

The charges arose after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police War Crimes Team, which began in September 2019 after a request from the Rwandan government.

This was to investigate those allegedly involved in a genocide in the Rugenge district of Kigali in April 1994.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The charges relate to allegations that Dr Brown took part in the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994.

“He is alleged to have directed and incited acts of murder and genocide carried out by others.”

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “This case demonstrates the UK is not a safe haven for individuals suspected of committing international crimes.

“The War Crimes Team remains committed to ensuring those suspected of involvement in genocide and other atrocity crimes are held accountable through due legal process.

“A number of other investigations remain ongoing into other individuals in the UK for similar offences related to the genocide in Rwanda.”

Brown appeared in the dock wearing a white shirt and tan-coloured trousers and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring granted Brown conditional bail to appear next at the Old Bailey on October 9.

Brown’s bail conditions include a £25,000 security. He must also live and sleep at his home address and his passport will be retained.