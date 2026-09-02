Doctor colleague of child serial killer Lucy Letby named
Mark Deakin, who died in July aged 53, had his identity protected by a court order, which has now been lifted
The doctor described during Lucy Letby's trial as her "boyfriend" can now be identified.
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The doctor colleague of Lucy Letby’s who was described as her “boyfriend” during her trial has been named.
Mark Deakin, who died in July aged 53, had his identity protected by a court order, which has now been lifted.
He worked with the 36-year-old at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016, when she murdered seven babies and attempted to murder six others.
Deakin continued his medical career after leaving the Countess of Chester, before becoming a consultant at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.
It was reported that Deakin died shortly after being fired, when it was found that he had breached patient confidentiality in text message exchanges with Letby.
Read more: Married doctor described at trial as Lucy Letby's 'boyfriend' dies
Read more: ‘Lucy Letby is innocent’: Amanda Knox reveals ‘sympathy’ for baby killer as she blames misogyny for ‘wrongful conviction’
Lucy Letby’s Alleged ‘Boyfriend’ Finally Named After His Death — Married Doctor Was Key Witness in Case— Kirsty Smith (@kkirstyyyy) September 2, 2026
The doctor once described by prosecutors as Lucy Letby’s alleged “boyfriend” has been publicly identified following his death earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/dD9gaFuikj
He was believed to have been unwell. An inquest into the circumstances associated with Deakin's death will now be opened.
The details of Letby’s interactions with Deakin were revealed as part of the Thirlwall inquiry into how the murders were able to take place.
The pair exchanged over 1,000 Facebook messages, the inquiry heard, and Deakin helped Letby secure a placement at Alder Hey hospital after being suspected of murdering babies.
Deakin told the inquiry he had been "misled" and "maybe manipulated" by Letby and claimed to have been tricked into sharing information with her about the babies she attacked.
He acknowledged it “had been a massive mistake" to assist Letby and said he had "a lot of regrets".
The findings of the inquiry are due to be published on 15th September.
At Letby’s trial, which was the longest murder trial in UK history, Deakin provided evidence in connection with several babies and was granted special measures as well as anonymity.
These measures permitted him to give evidence from behind a screen so that Letby, the public gallery, and the media were unable to see him.
When Deakin first appeared in court, Letby burst into tears - in what was her first display of emotion during the trial.
Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, claimed that Letby had "tried to get out the back of the dock" when the doctor first came to the witness box.
Letby said: "Yes, because I felt unwell."
Johnson said: "No, it's because you didn't like hearing your boyfriend giving evidence, did you?"
To which Letby responded: "That's unfair."
The nurse is serving 15 whole-life prison terms and has always maintained her innocence. A review of her convictions is being carried out by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).