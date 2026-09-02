Mark Deakin, who died in July aged 53, had his identity protected by a court order, which has now been lifted

The alleged boyfriend of Lucy Letby can now be named. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The doctor described during Lucy Letby's trial as her "boyfriend" can now be identified.

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Lucy Letby’s Alleged ‘Boyfriend’ Finally Named After His Death — Married Doctor Was Key Witness in Case

The doctor once described by prosecutors as Lucy Letby’s alleged “boyfriend” has been publicly identified following his death earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/dD9gaFuikj — Kirsty Smith (@kkirstyyyy) September 2, 2026

He was believed to have been unwell. An inquest into the circumstances associated with Deakin's death will now be opened. The details of Letby’s interactions with Deakin were revealed as part of the Thirlwall inquiry into how the murders were able to take place. The pair exchanged over 1,000 Facebook messages, the inquiry heard, and Deakin helped Letby secure a placement at Alder Hey hospital after being suspected of murdering babies. Deakin told the inquiry he had been "misled" and "maybe manipulated" by Letby and claimed to have been tricked into sharing information with her about the babies she attacked. He acknowledged it “had been a massive mistake" to assist Letby and said he had "a lot of regrets". The findings of the inquiry are due to be published on 15th September.

Letby's criminal trial was the longest in UK history. Picture: Alamy