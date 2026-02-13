Dr Michael Baden has said he is unconvinced by the finding of the New York Medical Examiner’s Office that Epstein died by suicide

Physician and forensic pathologist Michael Baden. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

A doctor present at Jeffrey Epstein's post-mortem examination has said his cause of death should be reinvestigated.

Dr Michael Baden said he is unconvinced that the financier took his own life on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019. "My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging," the pathologist, who was hired by Epstein's estate, said.

Jeffrey Epstein Mug Shot. Picture: Getty

Dr Baden was attending the post-mortem carried out by the New York Medical Examiner’s Office as an observer representing Epstein's family, but did not perform it himself. He said: “Given all the information now available, further investigation into the cause and manner of death is warranted". "At the time that the autopsy was done by the medical examiner, we both agreed that, on the basis of the autopsy report and the information available, more information was needed to determine the cause and manner of death," he told The Telegraph.