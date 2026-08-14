A GP who sexually assaulted two women during examinations after they had been in road traffic collisions has been jailed, police have said.

Muhammad Iqbal, 64, of Julianstown, County Meath, Ireland, was charged in relation to separate incidents in Darlington and Sunderland in 2023.

His victims were attending physiotherapy sessions arranged by their insurers following road accidents and were seen by Iqbal.

In the first incident he grabbed the woman’s breast, while in the second he pretended he needed to examine her breast, saying he was checking for lumps, although that was not the reason for the examination.

Durham Constabulary said Iqbal was jailed for 18 months at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday and was placed on the sex offender register for 10 years.