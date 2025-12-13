NHS data released Thursday show that flu hospitalisations in England remain at a record high for this time of year, rising 55% in just one week

By Alex Nichol

Sir Keir Starmer has called on resident doctors to accept a deal to prevent "reckless" strikes next week, amid a "super flu" outbreak.

The Prime Minister said the NHS is in its "most precarious moment" since the pandemic due to soaring flu cases across the UK, and that strikes would put the healthcare system and its patients in "grave danger". Yesterday, Wes Streeting told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: he is “genuinely fearful” for the health service if strikes go ahead next week and agreed that the collapse of the NHS is “effectively” at “one minute to midnight”. The doctors' union, the British Medical Association (BMA), is polling its members to see if they are willing to call off the walkout, with the results to be released on Monday. Read More: NHS facing Christmas collapse over 'tidal wave' of flu and doctors' strike, Wes Streeting warns Read More: Less than half of NHS staff get flu jab despite virus 'tidal wave' ripping through hospitals

Union members are currently voting on a new government offer that could prevent the planned walkout. If medics reject the deal, strikes are set to run for five consecutive days starting at 7am on 17 December. Sir Keir said the latest offer would allow the BMA to postpone strikes until after Christmas. Flu has come early this winter, coming in the form of a new mutated version of the virus which is circulating, say experts. Many are now calling it "super flu", but it is not more severe nor harder to treat. An average of 2,660 patients per day were in hospital with flu in England last week – the highest ever for this time of year and up 55% on the week before, NHS England said. Flu cases are also rising in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, figures show. Children and young people are particularly affected by the outbreak, health officials said. Whilst warnings from the PM have been grave, the medical director for the NHS in London, Chris Streather, said the flu situation was "well within the boundaries" of what the NHS could cope with. He also stated that hospitals were better prepared for outbreaks since Covid.