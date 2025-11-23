17,236 resident doctors were absent from work each strike day

"The NHS weathered the storm better than ever before and delivered tens of thousands more appointments for patients.". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The NHS maintained more than 95% of planned care during the most recent round of doctors' strikes, according to data from the health service.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tens of thousands of resident doctors went on strike in a dispute over pay across England between November 14 and 19. The five-day action, called by the British Medical Association (BMA), was the 13th walkout by doctors since March 2023, with the last strike in July estimated to have cost the health service £300 million. Resident doctors make up around half the medical workforce in the NHS and have up to eight years' experience working as a hospital doctor or three years as a GP. The last time they went on strike more than 54,000 procedures and appointments needed to be cancelled or rescheduled, despite the NHS maintaining 93% of planned activity.

More than 850,000 patients received planned elective care over the five days of strikes, according to the health service. Picture: Alamy

More than 850,000 patients received planned elective care over the five days of strikes, according to the health service. The NHS said there were on average 17,236 resident doctors absent from work each day. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "The NHS weathered the storm better than ever before and delivered tens of thousands more appointments for patients. "No-one wants the NHS to have to get better at dealing with strikes, but patients should rest assured that, should the BMA walk out again, the NHS team will pull together and care for as many of them as possible. "There were still far too many patients who suffered because the BMA refused to put the Government's offer to its members.

UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting arrives at Downing Street earlier this week. Picture: Getty