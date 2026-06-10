Showrunner Russell T Davies also confirmed he will leave the programme, after returning in 2022, writing on social media that it's "goodbye from me but hello to a big new future for the show"

Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The new Christmas special of Doctor Who has been canned as Russell T Davies confirmed he will leave the beloved show.

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It was announced last year there would be a festive special of the sci-fi show, but it was confirmed on Wednesday that it will no longer proceed. Now, the show is inviting production companies to put themselves forward to co-produce the next series. Showrunner Russell T Davies also confirmed he will leave the programme, after returning in 2022, writing on social media that it's "goodbye from me but hello to a big new future for the show". Referring to the Christmas special being cancelled, he said: "We only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen, but now we do know, there's no need for it. "You'll have to wait a bit longer for new Doctor Who... but you'll be waiting for more Doctor Who than a one-off. So it's worth it! Read More: Caitlyn Jenner's biographer found dead in California wilderness Read More: Mum-of-one Emily Atack reveals plans to ban children from her wedding

"For the record: there was no script, I never wrote it, and no actor was ever approached to play the next Doctor." The last series saw Ncuti Gatwa "regenerate" into Billie Piper as the next doctor in May 2025, who previously played Rose Tyler in the show. It was not clear whether that meant Piper would become the next Doctor. Production only said at the time that "just how and why she is back remains to be seen". The BBC said the decision to cancel the Christmas episode was made "after careful consideration" and "had not been taken lightly". Since 2023, Doctor Who had been co-produced by Cardiff-based production company Bad Wolf. The BBC then struck a deal with Disney+ to co-produce and distribute the show internationally.

Billie Piper "regenerating" in the last series. Picture: BBC

Disney backed out in 2025 after 26 episodes, and it was confirmed the company would no longer be involved with the show. The BBC said in a statement: "But in order to set the show up for future series, it was decided that, rather than bridge the gap with a one off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the Tardis lands once more, it does so in all its glory." A spokesman added the show "remains an important part of the BBC" and the decision to put the show out to competitive tender "underpins the BBC's continued commitment to Doctor Who".

Russell T Davies. Picture: Alamy