A doctor who left a patient midway through an operation to have sex with a nurse is at "very low risk" of repeating his serious misconduct, a medical tribunal has ruled.

Married father-of-three Dr Suhail Anjum, 44, and the unnamed nurse were caught in a "compromising position" by a shocked colleague who walked in on the pair at Tameside Hospital.

The consultant anaesthetist had asked another nursing colleague to monitor the male patient, who was under general anaesthetic, so he could go to the bathroom.

Instead, Dr Anjum went to another operating theatre – used partly as a storage room – at the hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, where sexual activity took place with Nurse C on September 16 2023.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told another nurse at the hospital described seeing Nurse C "with her trousers around her knee area with her underwear on display" and that Dr Anjum was "tying up the cord of his trousers".

Dr Anjum was absent from the operating room for eight minutes and the patient came to no harm.

Read more: Doctor had sex with nurse while patient was under anaesthetic

Read more: UK to deploy RAF jets to Poland after Russian drone incursion

The matter was reported to management and Dr Anjum was dismissed in February 2024 following an internal investigation.

Last week he told an MPTS disciplinary tribunal he wanted to resume his career in the UK and relocate with his family after they had since moved to his native Pakistan where he worked as a doctor.

Dr Anjum promised there would never be a repeat of a "one-off error of judgment".

Giving evidence, he said: "It was quite shameful, to say the least. I only have myself to blame.

"I let down everybody, not just my patient and myself but the trust and how it would look.

"I let down my colleagues who gave me a lot of respect."